Ibrahimovic: 'I will be out for some time but I will come back stronger'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a serious injury last week as the Manchester United front-man will be out for some time. For the first time since that injury, Zlatan talked about his future on his instagram account, here is what he had to say on the matter: "First of all, I want to thank you for the support and love that everyone has shown me over the past few days. It is not news anymore, yes I picked up a severe injury and I will be out for some time. I will come back stronger than before, this I can assure you. I have often played football with one leg only, so this won't be a problem. I am the one who will decide when it is time to retire. I want to train hard to come back strong. I will see you soon, Ibra".



Ibrahimovic was having a great season for United as he had scored 28 goals and 8 assists on the season. Ibra's contract is set to expire this summer as his United future is in doubt.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)