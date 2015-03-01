Ibrahimovic injured: Mourinho has ‘no good feeling’

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a knee injury yesterday night and although the former Sweden striker has yet to undergo medical, the injury seems to be pretty serious. The Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho talked to media at the end of the game yesterday night and confirmed not to be optimistic about the injury of the former Barcelona and PSG ace.



“I don’t think they are easy injuries. I prefer to wait until all the tests are done tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. I can only talk about what I feel because I am the manager and not the doctor but the feeling I have is very negative”, Mourinho told BT Sport minutes after the final whistle.



“I want to wait, but my feeling is not good. I want to wait, I want to try to be optimistic but I am not”, the Special One added during the post-match press conference.”

