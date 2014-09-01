Ibrahimovic lashes out at Guardiola again, calls him 'immature'
14 December at 10:50Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is the most "immature" person he has ever worked under.
Ibrahimovic linked up with Guardiola at Barcelona in 2009, joining the Catalan club from Inter Milan in exchange for Samuel Eto'o and a fee of around €60 million.
In his 2011 book, "I am Zlatan," the 36-year-old called Guardiola a "spineless coward."
Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport, "The first six months were perfect, then the manager changed system, tactics and it didn't work for me. I went to talk to him. I'm here to talk, if you think it's for another reason then we can't talk.”
“I think something is strange. From that moment he stopped talking to me, looking at me. I go into a room and he walks out of it. He was not a bad person, but the most immature [manager] I've had because a man solves his problems."
Asked in 2016 about Ibrahimovic's comments about him in his book, Guardiola said: "Always I was clear [with him]. Whatever I said to him I spoke face to face. I never used the media to explain what I wanted from him on the pitch."
