Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Old Trafford this summer and head to the MLS to sign a lucrative deal with the LA Galaxy. The 35-year-old Swede has already been linked with a move Stateside and former US national team legend and ex-Galaxy boss Alexi Lalas believes something could materialise at the end of the current Premier League season.





Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live , Lalas stated that; “I think they do have a chance. And whether it’s this summer or maybe a year from now, I still think there’s going to be interest. There’s a lifestyle issue that is very attractive to people and the opportunity for him to come into this market and inject that Zlatan brand that people outside soccer maybe don’t know.”

Ibrahimovic has always maintained that he is interested in possibly finishing his career in the US. Previous reports have suggested that he has promised David Beckham that he will join his Miami franchise in 2018.