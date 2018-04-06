Ibrahimovic: "Mourinho had one problem with me"
06 April at 13:45Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that Jose Mourinho had problem with him during his stay at Old Trafford.
The 36-year-old Swede recently joined LA Galaxy from United after his contract at the club from Greater Manchester was terminated mutually. He stayed at Old Trafford for a bit more than a season and a half, scoring 22 goals in all competitions for the club last season, as he helped United win the FA Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League.
The former Red Devil was recently talking to Fox Sports about United and Jose Mourinho. He revealed that Jose Mourinho had one problem with him during his stay at Man United. He said: "Its not true I'm angry with Mourinho."
"He told me he had only one problem with Mourinho when I was forced to stay still. I like Mourinho, he's the special one and he did it wherever he went. He made me feel comfortable and gave me so much responsibility. I hope Manchester United win the FA Cup."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
