Ibrahimović ready to make sensational Sweden return
02 March at 12:25Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has admitted he is ready to play for Sweden at this summer’s FIFA World Cup, as long as he has completely recovered from his knee injury.
The 36-year-old retired from international football after his side crashed out of Euro 2016, but is tempted by the idea of making a dramatic return to action in Russia.
He said: “I miss the national team. If I want, I do it. I want to feel that I can deliver a good performance.” Having scored 62 goals in 116 games, there is no doubt Sweden would be boosted by his presence as they look to qualify from a group including Germany, South Korea and Mexico.
After recovering from his knee injury, the former Inter and AC Milan star could use the next few weeks to regain his match sharpness so that he is in peak condition again come the summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
