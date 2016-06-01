Ibrahimovic reveals he didn’t want to leave AC Milan, refuses to rule out possible Napoli switch

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released an interview with Fox Sport to talk about his playing career. The former Sweden International has claimed that he did not want to leave AC Milan in 2012 when he swapped the rossoneri with PSG.



“My family was happy in Milan. Galliani and Berlusconi convinced me to move to the club, I was really motivated because I was playing in a great squad. When we won the Serie A title Galliani entered the dressing room and cut the scudetto from a shirt of Inter saying: ‘This belongs to us now!’”



“I did not want to leave AC Milan, when you feel well, you feel well and that’s all. I only wanted to play also because I remembered my time at Barcelona when I was not playing on a regular basis.”



​Ibrahimovic has also shared his thoughts on a possible future move to Napoli: “Never say never, I’m happy at Manchester United but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

