Ibrahimović reveals why he left Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimović spoke at length about several issues during an extended interview with Sky Sport. One of the subjects he touched on was his decision to leave Juventus in 2006: “With Calciopoli, everything changed at Juve. Moggi and Giraudo both left. Then there was Secco, who became sporting director having been team manager during my time there. One day he called me to discuss extending my contract, but he usually called to tell me that there was a training session the next day. I noticed that the feeling was different.



“I didn’t like the thought of playing in Serie B. It would have taken years to get back to where we were as a team. My Juventus was superior to everyone, both in terms of coaches and players. They asked me to stay and renew my contract, but I knew it would take some time to get back to the top. Personally, I could reach a much higher level of performance, but I would lose a year by dropping down into a division. It was better for me to seek a new challenge.”



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)