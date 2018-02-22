Ibrahimovic reveals why he left Man Utd to join LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has discussed his move to the LA Galaxy talking to the MLS’ official website: “It’s not the first time I make I move, it has already happened a couple of times to change my address. This is a new challenge for me, I am looking forward to conquer the US just like I conquered Europe. After 20 years in Europe playing for the best clubs in the world and with the best players in the world, after winning so much, it’s time to move to a new continent and try the MLS. There was no question for me, Galaxy was the team and I chose them, they didn’t need to chose me. I came here to do what I’ve been doing in the last 20 years: win.”



Watch the complete interview below:

