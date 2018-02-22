Ibrahimović reveals why he rejected €100m offer from China
20 April at 17:30Former AC Milan and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has spoken to ESPN about the reasons why he decided to join LA Galaxy, considering the fact he had so many different offers on the table. Here is what he had to say:
“It is a big challenge for me. I have wanted to come here for a long time and I want to help the club win. It has never been a question of money, which is why I rejected a proposal worth more than €100 million from China. I just wanted to be happy after suffering my injury last year.”
