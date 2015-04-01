Ibrahimovic’s Man Utd return ‘imminent’
21 August at 16:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to complete his move to Manchester United before the end of this week, according to a report of ESPN.
The Swede left the Old Trafford earlier this summer as the Red Devils decided not to extend his expiring contract.
Ibra, in fact, had joined Man United signing a one-year contract with option to extend his stay for one more season.
The former Inter, Juve and Milan star, however, picked up a serious knee injury which is forcing him out of the pitch.
“The new contract will be announced earlier than anticipated due to the former Sweden international's quick recovery”, sources have told Espn.
‘Ibra’ had also been linked with a return to AC Milan but the rossoneri are behind Man United the race to sign the 26-year-old who netted 28 goals in 46 Man Utd appearances last season. The former Sweden star has 122 goals in 219 Serie A appearances. In Italy he played for Inter, Juve and AC Milan.
