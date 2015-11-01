Ibrahimovic’s new Man Utd salary revealed
25 August at 11:33Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United confirmed yesterday that they will spend one more year together with the Swede who announced his return to the Old Trafford with one of the most brilliant social media posts ever.
Today’s edition of The Sun provides a few more details about Ibrahimovic’s return to the Old Trafford revealing that the former Sweden star agreed to take a 50% pay-cut in order to make return to the red side of Manchester.
During his first and only spell at the Old Trafford last term, Ibrahimovic used to earn somewhere in the region of € 20 million-a-year.
According to the British tabloid, however, the Swede’s new wages is now slightly less than € 200.000-a-year, which means around € 10/11 million-a-year.
Ibrahimovic’s wages last season raised by over € 3 million as a result of bonus payments agreed by the player’s agent Mino Raiola when the former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan star agreed to join the Red Devils from Psg as a free agent in summer 2016.
