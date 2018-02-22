In a video posted on Manchester United's social channels, Ibrahimovic sent his message: "Hi, I hope everything is fine. Everything is great here, in Los Angeles the sun always shines. I wanted to tell the Manchester United fans that I miss them, I miss Old Trafford and Mourinho, a coach who knows how to win.

"I hope that the winning mentality of last season will continue again this year because there is an FA Cup final to be won. The player of the year? I give my vote to De Gea, I hope I continue to play at high levels. I wait for you in Los Angeles for summer preparation. Peace and love!"

When Zlatan talks, you listen.



