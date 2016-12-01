Ibrahimovic slams Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘he’s not a natural talent’

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released an interview with ESPN also replying to questions about Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Ronaldo, the former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter star.



“Ronaldo was a true talent. To me he represents football. They way he used to run, the way he scored goals, he was just phenomenal. I think nobody will ever replicate what he did. He was so natural and spontaneous. This type of player is not made, he’s born. He was a fantastic footballer.”



As for the other Ronaldo, Cristiano, Ibra has claimed: “Cristiano is different. He trains very hard and takes extra care of every detail. I’ve never played in his same team but I think that his performances are the result of his hard work. He’s not natural, he’s made.”



​Ibrahimovic has six months left in his contract with Manchester United, but the Red Devils can exercise a clause to extend his stay at the Old Trafford for one more season.

