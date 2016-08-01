Swedish superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing for life after Manchester United.





Sources close to ESPN FC understand that the 36-year-old is looking for a new house in Los Angeles and is thinking of joining the MLS in the summer, although those same sources state that he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

After returning in record time from a knee injury sustained in last season’s Europa League, Ibrahimovic hasn't’t played for United since Boxing Day and the player has always stated that after leaving Old Trafford, he would like to sample life in the US.



Alongside his partner Helena Seger, Ibra has been spotted looking at homes around Bel Air and Beverley Hills.



United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that he will not be offered a contract extension at Old Trafford beyond the current campaign and the smart money is on a switch Stateside to join the LA Galaxy.