Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended for three games for violent conduct, it has emerged in the last hour.

The Manchester United star got into trouble with the FA for elbowing Tyrone Mings of Bournemouth, who had previously stamped on the Swede - for which he could face a ban of up to five games.

Zlatan had been decisive in the Red Devils’ previous outings: excluding the penalty he would go on to miss against the Cherries, the Swedish veteran came on to turn their FA Cup tie with Blackburn on its head, as well as netting a key brace to help win the EFL Cup final 3-2 over Southampton last weekend.

With the Bournemouth game finishing 1-1, fans of the Red Devils are now set to miss their key goalscorer (he has netted 25 times in all competitions) on Monday, when Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ibrahimovic will also skip games against Middlesbrough on March 19 and at home to West Brom on April 1.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty,” the Football Association confirmed (

"It follows an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March 2017).

"The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video."