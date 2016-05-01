It seemed as though Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career at Manchester United had ended the night he damaged his ACL in a Europa League quarter-final tie against Anderlecht. Now it seems as though talk of him leaving English football was a little premature with reports suggesting that he is about to make a shock return to the Red Devils.





Having been recuperating at the club’s Carrington training complex, The Mirror reports that United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to offer the 35-year-old a new deal and that the two parties are currently negotiating a new short-term contract.

The Portuguese tactician explained at a press-conference that; “You know he's injured, he needs time to recover, he's not ready to play. It's not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done, I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him.”



"He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level, so we're having conversations and we're discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season."