Ibrahimovic throws Man Utd future into doubt with stunning attack on teammates
05 April at 10:35Manchester United star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released an interview with BT Sport after Manchester United’s 1-1 stalemate against Everton in Premier League yesterday. The former Sweden striker has three months left in his contract with the Red Devils but the club can extend his stay at the club for one more season. According to Fox Sports, however, Zlatan has already reached an agreement with LA Galaxy and will be leaving the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
“When you are part of a team, you always want to be useful, but I’ve failed at the moment. I feel pressure on me.”
“I am a lion. If you come up among lions you should expect to get attacked by lions. If you are a cat, you will run away but if you are a lion you will stay among the other lions. I came here to win. I have been winning but if you want to win bigger you have to create bigger."
"The table does not lie. The team is where it is because it is what it is. Last time I came second I don’t even remember - it was at AC Milan. It was the first position of the last ones so that I don’t really like. It was a failure. Whatever comes after the first one is a failure.”
