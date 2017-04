Manchester United star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released an interview with BT Sport after Manchester United’s 1-1 stalemate against Everton in Premier League yesterday. The former Sweden striker has three months left in his contract with the Red Devils but the club can extend his stay at the club for one more season. According to Fox Sports, however , Zlatan has already reached an agreement with LA Galaxy and will be leaving the Old Trafford at the end of the season “When you are part of a team, you always want to be useful, butI feel pressure on me.”“I am a lion. If you come up among lions you should expect to get attacked by lions. If you are a cat,you have to create bigger.""The table does not lie. The team is where it is because it is what it is.It was a failure. Whatever comes after the first one is a failure.”