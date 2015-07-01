Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has successfully undergone knee surgery in the United States and has been told that his injuries were not career threatening. The 35-year-old Swede suffered horrendous ACL damage in the recent Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht which initially looked to have spelled the end of his career.



According to RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi however, the operation was successful and we will see the big striker on a football field in around nine-months’ time.