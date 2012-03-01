Ibrahimovic-United, without Champions league football a renewal will be difficult
25 February at 20:50Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to join Manchester United last summer in an attempt to re-join boss José Mourinho. Ibrahimovic has been having a very solid season at United but the red devils had a rough start to this campaign. They are now doing better now but still, they are 2 points off 4th placed Arsenal.
According to the Daily Mirror, negotiations between Ibrahimovic and United concerning his contract renewal with the club have stalled. The reason? It seems like Ibra first wants to see how the team finishes off the season since he would like to play Champions league football. The Swedish star joined United on a 12 month deal with an option for another full season. Mourinho wants him to stay but Ibra isn't sure as he does not want to miss another season of UCL football.
Other than finishing in the top 4 (EPL), United have another possibility to qualify for the Champions league: they would have to win this year's Europa league.
Ibra has scored an imrpessive 20 goals in 29 starts (in the EPL and the Europa league) for United this season.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
