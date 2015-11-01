Zlatan Ibrahimovic has successfully sued track and field manager who accused of him of doping.

Ulf Karlsson made some controversial claims last year, hinting that the Manchester United star took drugs back in his days at Juventus.

"Ibrahimovic put on 10 kilos in just six months during his time at Juventus" Karlsson told

Karlsson has been fined 24.000 krona (€2500) for the offence.

The former Swedish team track and field manager was found guilty of aggravated libel, later apologizing.

“I expressed myself in an inappropriate and inaccurate way. I only realised now that what I said could be interpreted in a certain way I'm deeply sorry, that wasn't my intention”.

Karlsson himself has hardly got a clean record, admitting that he used illicit substances when he managed the Swedish Athletics Team from 2001 to 2004.