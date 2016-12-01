It’s been another turbulent weekend for Inter Milan. Defeat at Genoa on Saturday night heaped more woe on the Nerazzurri and there could be more bad news coming from the infirmary on star striker Mauro Icardi.



The Argentine frontman, who celebrates his 25th birthday today, has been suffering from a knee problem since his time at Sampdoria and although this recurring problem looks to have eased, the player is still a doubt for the derby clash against Milan in just under two weeks’ time.



It was hoped that he would have been able to play a part in Saturday’s trip to the port city, but despite comments coming out of the club that he should be ready to play some part in next weekend’s home game against Benevento, Corriere della Sera claims that the inflammation on the patellar tendon is worrying medical staff at Appiano Gentile.



There is also huge speculation on his future at the Nerazzurri. The club captain is hungry for success and but owners, Suning, are not willing to spend big this summer to reinforce the squad further, unless they are able to collect €110M from his sale.



Spanish giants Real Madrid are in pole-position should Inter decide to cash-in, the more worrying situation for the club in the short term, is having him ready to face their city rivals in less than a fortnight.