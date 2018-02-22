Icardi goal draught concerns Inter

SHOW GALLERY

Mauro Icardi will be trying to end his goal draught as Inter face Cagliari at the San Siro tonight. The Argentinean is witout a goal in the last three games and during that time he has only shot once towards the opponents’ goal.



Since Icardi stopped scoring, Inter were unable to find the net of the net at all. The Argentinean netted a brace in Inter’s home win against Serie A strugglers Verona on the 31st of March and Inter have failed to score and – of course – win games since then.

Games against AC Milan and Atalanta ended scoreless, whilst the nerazzurri faced a 1-0 defeat away to Torino two weeks ago.



After tonight’s Cagliari clash, Inter are due to face Chievo away before hosting Juventus at the San Siro.



Inter are currently out of a Champions League placement and hope Icardi gets back on the scoresheet as soon as possible as their chances to qualify for Europe’s elite competition mainly depend on how many goals the Argentinean will be able to score before the end of the season.



@lorebetto



Check out Icardi's stats in our gallery

