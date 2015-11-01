Icardi: ‘I love scoring against Juve, I want to stay at Inter forever’

Inter star striker Mauro Icardi is being linked with moves to several big European clubs. Arsenal tried to sign him last summer but the nerazzurri managed to reach an economic agreement to extend the player’s stay at the club adding a new € 100 million release clause in his contract (which can only be activated by foreign clubs).



The team’s captain, however, has claimed that he wants to end his career at Inter: “I want to stay here forever”, Icardi told Inter Channel.



“I am the captain of this big club, my family and I are happy in Milan, I hope I’m going to have a long career at Inter.”



“I expect a lot from this team, we have the qualities to achieve big results. The club is very organized, new owners have settled in well and that’s a good news for us because they are helping us all. They want to take Inter back to the top of Italian and European football.”



“Our main objective for this season is to qualify for the Champions League. I want to play at the highest levels with this team.”



“I love scoring against Juventus and I would be happy to net one against AC Milan because I’ve never scored one against them.”





