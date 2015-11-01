Inter falls in Crotone and ruined once a season that will end the year for the sixth consecutive season out of the Champions League, and if the performance of the team Pioli will not improve, even from the Europa League. The next games against AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli will be critical and so the Nerazzurri will have to hold on with all their strength to the one that, at least in the company's ideas, should be the reference point, the captain, the top player of the team: Mauro Icardi.

MISSING AN AWAY GOAL FROM SEPTEMBER - Because the Argentine striker is in a goal and performance crisis, he is not 100% physically but, above all, has an attitude on the field that reflects the time of the team. Listless, often far away from the action and, in the moment of greatest difficulty, almost never fails to carry the team on his shoulders. The figure that is more worrying is also related to away goals for Icardi, who has not scored a goal from open play away from San Siro now since September 21.