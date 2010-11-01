Inter striker Mauro Icardi will miss tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Bologna at San Siro.



The Argentine frontman, who also missed last weekend’s home draw against Crotone, has failed to recover from a thigh muscle problem and is out of contention for a game the Nerazzurri need to win to stop their recent poor run of results.



Icardi has trained separately from the rest of his team-mates this week and coach Luciano Spalletti was hopeful that he could call upon his services.



It’s now believed however, that the 24-year-old will not be back until the clash with Genoa in week 25.



Inter’s last victory came in a 5-0 hammering of Chievo on December 3, since then, the Nerazzurri have drawn six and lost two of their last eight Serie A matches.



Icardi’s last goal for the club came against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on January 5.