Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, is there finally peace between one another? There have been rumors circulating that there is tension between both star players but the Inter Milan captain posted a picture of them together celebrating a goal on Instagram ealirer today. Icardi then wrote : '"Happy Borthday!". As the nerazzurri are set to face Crotone, Icardi and Perisic seem to be on the same page as the Argentine international wished his teammate a happy birthday. View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.





