Icardi: 'Real Madrid, no thanks. There isn't anything better than Inter and Italy...'

It doesn't seem like if he will be leaving Inter Milan. Mauro Icardi spoke to Telefe today as he talked about his great form and his club, here is what he had to say: "To be called up be the Argentina national team feels like a reward for the hard work I have put in at Inter. Everything is going well and I hope I will keep scoring like this up until the end of the season since I would love to go to Russia. Real Madrid? We are happy here in Italy. We are first in the Italian league standings, I am the league's top scorer, what more can I ask for? ".



Icardi has so far scored 16 Serie A goals in 15 games and with his most recent goal against Chievo, he caught up to Mario Corso (10th all time scorer for the nerazzurri club). Meazza is number one on this list as he scored 284 goals....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)