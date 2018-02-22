In fact, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, the renewal that seemed to be closed has now been put on hold. Inter, on the other hand, have ensured that they're not worried, given the fact that Icardi's contract expires in three years. Therefore, they believe that it isn't necessary to do things in a hurry.

However, to understand the story properly, several factors need to be taken into account. The first is related to what position Inter will finish in this season, as missing out on Champions League could lead to Icardi's departure. The second factor is the natural one, in other words, big offers received from multiple clubs. Should one of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City knock on the door, then it's only natural that Wanda Icardi and Inter will consider those offers.

The €110m release clause included in Icardi's contract, which only is eligible to foreign clubs, will expire on July 15. However, should Icardi's entourage become impatient, then he's sale is still a possibility even after that date.

Mauro Icardi leaving Inter this summer is a nightmare for many Nerazzurri fans, albeit not an impossible scenario.