Icardi responds to Argentina national team snub

Inter striker Mauro Icardi holds no grudge against Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for not selecting for him for upcoming friendlies, acknowledging others are more deserving of international recognition at the moment.



Icardi provided Sampaoli with something of a reminder of his talents on Sunday by scoring four times in a brilliant display as Inter thrashed his former side Sampdoria 5-0 in Genoa.



But Icardi insists he understands the coach's reasons for leaving him out, pointing to his own injury problems as justification for his omission.



"I spoke to the coach," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia . "I knew already that I was out [of the squad].



"I was injured for four games and it was only right that others were chosen."



Icardi has four caps for Argentina, the most recent being against Ecuador in October as a Lionel Messi hat-trick secured their place at the World Cup.



He has a notorious history with teammates and fans that undoubtedly plays a role in his repeated snubs.