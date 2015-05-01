Icardi's agent on Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid: "There are offers that cannot be refused"
30 November at 10:40Wanda Nara, the wife and business agent of Inter Milan superstar Mauro Icardi, has opened the door for a potential exit from the San Siro by the Argentinian.
Nara, the ex-wife of Icardi’s former teammate, Maxi Lopez, spoke about the interest in her husband from some of the largest clubs in the world. Of Icardi’s links to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea, she said, “Mauro is an important player and these are top clubs who have been following him for some time. It's right that such an attacker, one of the most important in the world, has big clubs who care about him and consider him for what he is worth.”
She did not deny that Icardi is interested in those clubs as well. “He has a contract and he thinks about winning with Inter. He is happy about how things are going and he is aiming for the best. But the future does not know anyone, and there are offers that cannot be refused.”
She also revealed that a renewal with Inter must include a minimum transfer fee of €200 million.
Go to comments