Mauro Icardi has not agreed to (or undergone) a medical with Real Madrid,

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, they are reported to have denied any links to the Galacticos, dismissing them as “fake news”.

The Argentine attacker’s entourage have accused two websites (the Express being one of them) as having spread reports that the prolific attacker had already sustained a medical, and was ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mediaset have confirmed that Real Madrid do want Icardi, with president Florentino Perez interested, and keen on replacing Karim Benzema. The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals this season in Serie A action, and has attracted interest from a number of elite European sides.

Benzema has, for his part, struggled to score alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter have struggled to come up with enough money to make some January signings, Coach Luciano Spalletti confirming that the

30 million needed to sign Simone Verdi “wasn’t there.”