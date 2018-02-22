Icardi's Argentina call-up depends on Aguero
04 May at 15:45Reports from Tuttosport believe that Mauro Icardi's presence in the FIFA World Cup squad next month will depend on Manchester City Sergio Aguero.
The 25-year-old Icardi has emerged as one of the world's best strikers in the world over the last two seasons and has become a target for La Liga side Real Madrid too. This season, the Argentine has found the back of the net 27 times in the Serie A, appearing 31 times in the league, assisting once.
Reports from TuttoSport via IlBianconero believe that Sergio Aguero's presence will determine as to whether Icardi will play in the World Cup next month for Argentina.
With Aguero currently out to due a knee injury and even underwent a surgery in Barcelona to get it treated. And with a month to go, it is uncertain as to whether the Manchester City man will play the World Cup or not. If he does play the World Cup though, Mauro Icardi will not make it to the final squad for the tournament, but will make it to the preliminary 32-man squad.
It is said that Juventus pair Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are set to make it to the squad, with Jorge Sampaoli set to met them in Turin soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
