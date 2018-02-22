What about Icardi, though? The former Sampdoria man's stay at the San Siro is far from certain. In fact, Inter will have to achieve a balanced budget by the end of June, in order to avoid issues with UEFA. The sale of Icardi could change the whole situation, should a club play the Argentinian's €110m release clause.

This is a possibility that Inter are considering carefully, although there are no offers for the strikers as of today. The last official offer came from Napoli: €50m plus Gabbiadini in exchange for Icardi and Santon.

Considering Lautaro Martinez' arrival, to whom Inter are looking to give a lot of playing time, an exit for Icardi should not be ruled out.