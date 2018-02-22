Icardi's future with Inter far from certain
03 May at 19:40Inter are currently planning for the future, awaiting the final decision on which European competition they will feature in next season. It seems that the Champions League is out of reach. The good news, however, is that the Nerazzurri have agreements with De Vrij, Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez.
What about Icardi, though? The former Sampdoria man's stay at the San Siro is far from certain. In fact, Inter will have to achieve a balanced budget by the end of June, in order to avoid issues with UEFA. The sale of Icardi could change the whole situation, should a club play the Argentinian's €110m release clause.
This is a possibility that Inter are considering carefully, although there are no offers for the strikers as of today. The last official offer came from Napoli: €50m plus Gabbiadini in exchange for Icardi and Santon.
Considering Lautaro Martinez' arrival, to whom Inter are looking to give a lot of playing time, an exit for Icardi should not be ruled out.
