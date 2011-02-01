Inter Milan superstar Mauro Icardi has spoken of his love for the nerazzurri, saying that he will not leave until the club decide to offload him.

24-year-old Icardi has been one of the Serie A’s best strikers this season and has found the back of the net 15 times already in just 14 outings so far. He is the league’s highest goalscorer this season, tied at the top with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at the top.

Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has previously told that clubs are interested in signing his husband and Real Madrid are told to be leading the race to sign the Argentine, who has a 110 million euros release clause appended to his contract. The Los Blancos have studied his private life and could look to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the winter itself.

The striker, as per Gazzetta dello Sport , has confided to his friends that he wants to play for Inter till the end of his career, until the nerazzurri themselves don’t want him out.

Inter though, want to start negotiations with Wanda Nara, as they look to extend his deal and hand him a new release clause.

