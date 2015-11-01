Inter star Mauro Icardi has taken a shot at those players who have agreed to big money moves to China.

Speaking after last night's 3-1 over Chievo, in which the Argentine contributed the equaliser and the assist for the winner, Icardi had something to say about the glut of European stars who are moving to the far East.

These include Axel Witsel, Carlos Tevez, Graziano Pelle’, Oscar and even Diego Costa of Chelsea is tempted, it his recent bust-up with Antonio Conte is anything to go by.

“There's always time to go to China,” Icardi explained, “I could go towards the end of my career”.

“I've always said that I renewed my Interest deal so I could stay here and win a lot”.

The Argentine was also proud of the Nerazzurri's impressive win, claiming that Inter “are working on our mentality, everyone sacrifices himself for his teammates".



"Third place is the objective and has always been from the start. We had a bit of a rough start to the campaign, but we're making up for it now.

"If the team wins, then I am happy. I'm also happy for Eder and his goal. This is a great squad, I've said that since the start of the campaign."