Real Madrid will have to fight hard to nab Mauro Icardi, that’s for sure.

According to Tuttosport, it appears that Inter are set to begin negotiations with the Argentine on a new deal after this week’s Milan derby, which will be played (it was originally postponed) on Wednesday.

The Argentine star has been targeted by a number of European clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United.

However, the 25-year-old (who has netted 24 times in Serie A this season) is also renovating his house in Milan, a sign that he is set to remain in the Lombard capital for some time.

Recently quizzed about it after the weekend win over Verona, Icardi said: “

The Merengues are looking for someone to replace Karim Benzema, while Icardi has also been linked to Inter in a possible deal involving Alvaro Morata.

Contract extension? I don’t know, ask the club and Ausilio, we will see.”