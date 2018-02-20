Icardi to begin Inter talks this week
20 February at 18:00Mauro Icardi is set to meet with Inter this week week in order to sort out his renewal.
The Argentine’s star has waned recently as his scoring streak has come to an end, leaving him stranded on 19 Serie A goals.
Despite a very strong start to the season, he is seen as being on poor terms with the rest of the dressing, while agent/wife Wanda Icardi is seen to be angling for a bigger payday.
The Nerazzurri fell to Genoa at the weekend, too, something which hasn’t improved anyone’s state of mind exactly.
The Corriere dello Sport are now writing that Inter and Icardi will negotiate a new deal this week. The problem is that he will be asking for €8 million a year, a lot of money for the Milanese side to part with, considering its Financial Fair Play issues.
Inter want to ward off the likes of Real Madrid and PSG with a huge offer, something which would increase his release clause from its current value of €110 million.
Go to comments