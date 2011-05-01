Icardi will only join Real Madrid if...

Real Madrid intend to strengthen their squad next month, with president Florentino Pérez and coach Zinedine Zidane only too well aware of the need to sign a new striker. They believe Karim Benzema would benefit from competition during the second half of the season.



Their primary target is Inter centre-forward Mauro Icardi, but negotiations will be far from straightforward. The Nerazzurri are determined not to lose their best player midway through the season, while the player is unconvinced by a move to La Liga.



In fact, the Argentine has already made it clear to Pérez that he will only join Los Blancos should they assure him of an important place in the team. He will not go to Santiago Bernabéu to be a substitute for Benzema. No way.



Then there is also the fact it is World Cup year, and Icardi is determined to secure a place in Argentina’s squad. He is in with a serious chance of doing so and knows he needs to play well consistently for the next six months. That is why he prefers to stay at Inter where he knows he is the leader rather than risk his long-term prospects by moving to the Spanish capital.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)