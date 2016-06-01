Mauro Icardi will

According to reports in Spain, the Argentine centre-forward will only remain at Inter if the Nerazzurri are able to make the Champions League.

Serie A qualify four teams, but Inter haven’t won as of December 3rd, and could drop out if they are caught by Roma, who are admittedly going through an equally difficult patch.

The Nerazzurri have slapped a massive €110m release clause on the striker, who has netted eighteen goals in Serie A this season. Yet he has come under fire from fans and team-mates for hinting at an exit.

Real Madrid want to sign a striker, with Karim Benzema mostly firing blanks this season and Alvaro Morata being sold to Chelsea in the summer.

The Nerazzurri haven’t played Champions League football since 2012, and are under Financial Fair Play restrictions which may compel them to sign new players.