Tomorrow’s San Siro clash against Fiorentina will be theThe Italian business-man has been ruling the club for the last 31 years but his days as the rossoneri’s no.1 are coming to an end as Chinese consortium Sino Europe is set to finalize the club’s purchase on the 3of March.According to today’ s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via pianeta Milan), there should be no more bureaucratic problems related to the club’s acquisition.The Italian paper claims that China Huarong Asset Management will be one of the companies involved in the deal. China Huarong Asset Management is one of China’s biggest financial public companies having earned over € 10 billion in 2015 with a net profit of € 2 billion.are likely to be in the club’s new board of directors alongside two more Chinese representatives whose identities, at the moment, are still unknown.will be also included in the new board of directors as the former Inter representative will replace Adriano Galliani as the club’s new CEO.