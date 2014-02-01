Identities of new AC Milan owners start to emerge as Chinese consortium set to complete takeover
18 February at 11:25Tomorrow’s San Siro clash against Fiorentina will be the last one for Silvio Berlusconi as AC Milan’s owner. The Italian business-man has been ruling the club for the last 31 years but his days as the rossoneri’s no.1 are coming to an end as Chinese consortium Sino Europe is set to finalize the club’s purchase on the 3rd of March.
According to today’ s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via pianeta Milan), there should be no more bureaucratic problems related to the club’s acquisition. Sino-Europe will pay the remaining € 320 million in March and identities of new owners are finally starting to emerge.
The Italian paper claims that China Huarong Asset Management will be one of the companies involved in the deal. China Huarong Asset Management is one of China’s biggest financial public companies having earned over € 10 billion in 2015 with a net profit of € 2 billion. Li Yonghong and Han Li are likely to be in the club’s new board of directors alongside two more Chinese representatives whose identities, at the moment, are still unknown.
Marco Fassone will be also included in the new board of directors as the former Inter representative will replace Adriano Galliani as the club’s new CEO.
