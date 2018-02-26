If Barca gets Alderweireld, Spurs have found his replacement
27 February at 21:00Earlier this month, it seemed Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld might be heading for Manchester United in the summer. Now the Independent says Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation "with a view to a serious bid."
Alderweireld's contract runs out in 2020 and talks over a new one have dragged, with the defender linked with United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid amid reports that a €30m release clause can be activated next summer.
The Independent says that "there is currently an impasse," with Barcelona set to make a bid if new terms cannot be agreed.
Part of the reason for that impasse is that Alderweireld's representatives want a deal "close to Virgil van Dijk's reported €200,000-a-week wage at Liverpool."
Meanwhile, reports linking Spurs with Fulham prospect Ryan Sessegnon have surfaced again, with the Telegraph saying they are ready to pay around €40m.
However, the Championship high-fliers "will fight to keep Sessegnon if they are promoted, and already value the 17-year-old at closer to €55m."
Although United have been credited with an interest in the England Under-19 international, Spurs feel they are "at the front of the queue."
