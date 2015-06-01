The cases of fate have meant that Real Madrid meet Malaga in the challenge that will decide the winner of the League. The Blancos are just a point away from becoming a champion of Spain, and there is a very interesting backdrop to the match that revolves around the Isco deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real bought Isco from Malaga in 2013 for 27 million EUR plus 3 million in bonuses. One of these millions is linked to the League's victor over 5 years, and that will probably happen this weekend.

The match will take place at Malaga’s La Rosaleda Stadium, but at the same time the Merengues' opponents will do everything to keep their 11th position in the standings, which is linked to issues of television rights and consequently higher revenue, which ironically would also be the case of 1 million EUR.