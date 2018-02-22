Igor Tudor announced as new Udinese manager
24 April at 17:07Udinese has confirmed former Juventus star Igor Tudor has their new manager on Tuesday, 24 April.
The Bianconeri Friuliani have not enjoyed a good campaign in the 2017/18 season as Tudor is the third coach of this campaign. They started the season with Luigi Delneri as their new coach, but he was shown the exit door mid-way through the campaign.
Delneri was replaced by Massimo Oddo and the latter was sacked in April after Udinese failed to register a win in their last 11 games. They are currently sitting in the 15th spot with 33 points after 34 games.
Udinese confirmed on their official website that their new manager will be unveiled at a press conference at 6:30pm on Tuesday.
A statement on their official website read, “The technical guidance of the first team was entrusted to Mr. Igor Tudor, who will direct the first training this afternoon. Then, today at 6:30 pm in the press room of the Dacia Arena, there will be a press conference to present the new coach.”
