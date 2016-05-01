Manchester City midfielderadmits that the team ‘suffered’ last season as a result of manager Pep Guardiola’s style of play, according to the Daily Mirror. The German midfielder was Guardiola’s first signing for the Blues last year but feels that the side found it out hard to adapt to the Spaniard’s unique style of play.The megabucks side finished a disappointing third place in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy during Guardiola’s inaugural season.Gundogan, speaking to ESPN FC, said: "Honestly, we suffered last season — everything was new for Pep, for the new players like me, maybe for the others as well to understand the idea of Pep's style."The adaptation doesn't come in a few weeks or just in one moment, but I think that the dominant football that we are playing is the right way."We controlled a lot of games last season in the Premier League, maybe 95 per cent of all the games we played.

"It felt a little bit unfair sometimes, to play the game [for] 90 minutes, to put a lot of effort into the game, to create chances, to play really well — so we always had the feeling after the game that we did the right thing.