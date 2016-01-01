Illness puts Germany star career in danger
01 March at 18:40Germany star Mario Gotze has been ruled out for indefinite period with a metabolic disturbance and according to reports in Germany (via ilbianconero) the career of the Borussia Dortmund ace could be in danger.
The Bundesliga giants have released an official statement through their official website claiming that they expect the press to respect the player’s privacy whilst the club’s GM Hans Joaquim Watzke has confirmed that the player’s injury is ‘not short term’.
Being diagnosed with a metabolic disturbance means the player’s body struggles to burn fats fast and that can have a severe impact on the player’s shape.
According to German paper Stern, Gotze’s campaign may be over already and his career could be in danger. Another ex Bayern Munich player, Sebastien Deisler, had to retired from playing footballer aged 26 for physical problems.
We hope that won’t be the case and we hope to see the 2014 Germany World Cup hero back to the pitch as soon as possible.
Go to comments