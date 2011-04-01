Lazio began their Europa League affair with a tightly contested 3-2 win over Vitesse in Holland. It was the Roman club’s second impressive victory, after handing Milan a heavy beating over the weekend. Simone Inzaghi used a somewhat different lineup than the team that defeated the Rossoneri. Strakosha, Bastos, de Vrij, Parolo and Luis Alberto were picked to start, and in his debut as a starter, Caicedo lined up in attack. After a series of chances for Miazga on one end, then Caicedo and De Vrij on the other, Vitesse finally broke the deadlock in the 33th minute through the former Genoa player Matavz on an assist from Rashica.

Lazio reentered in the second half with Immobile on the field, and began with a Parolo equalizer in the 51st minute. It was only six minutes later, and the Dutch side were back in front, as Rashica, the best player for Vitesse, found Linssen for the second goal. Inzaghi responding by bringing on Milinkovic, who successfully started the beautiful play that finished with Caicedo's pass for Immobile to score Lazio’s second goal.

The decline of Vitesse began to be noticeable late in the second half and the Roman side were able to take control, mainly thanks to the young Murgia, who many remember from the decisive goal that gave Lazio the victory in Supercoppa against Juventus. Murgia’s 75th minute go ahead goal was another crowning moment for the 21 year old. Just as they were in the league, the same goes for Lazio in Europe. The Biancoceleste, especially with the dominating force of Immobile up front, are in fine form under Inzaghi at the moment, and will look to build on the energy following two important wins.