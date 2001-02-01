Ciro Immobile is the first player to score multiple hat-tricks for @OfficialSSLazio in a single #SerieA season since Hernán Crespo in 2001/02 #SPALLazio — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 6, 2018

With his first half hat-trick today, Ciro Immobile became the first Lazio player to record multiple hat-tricks in a season for Lazio in nearly 20 years.Hernan Crespo was the last to do it back in the 2001-02 Serie A season.Now with 19 goals in 18 matches, Immobile leads Serie A, and still has 45 minutes left to play in Lazio’s shootout against SPAL. After the first 45, Lazio were leading the hosts 2-4.