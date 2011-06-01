Why isn’t Paulo Dybala getting on with Juventus?

Juve, for their part, are willing to sell for a massive

150 million, though the Bianconeri seemed to consider him to be untouchable until a few days ago.

The problem began when Dybala fired former Coach Pierpaolo Triulzi and hired his brother Mariano. Initially things went well, Dybala netting 10 goals in 12 games and his brother having an encouraging meeting with Juve director Giuseppe Marotta, leaving the latter optimistic.

It didn’t last. One major issue are Dybala’s image rights, which are still tied to his former agent, Triulzi, in an agreement worth

5 million over 10 years. It looked like the two sides would be engaging in a legal battle.

There’s more: Dybala is still playing with completely black boots, because Triulzi signed a new deal with Puma which La Joya’s entourage won’t accept.

To help their number 10, Juventus are reported to have bought Dybala’s image rights from Triulzi in order to get him to sign a new deal, but they now don’t consider their man to be indispensable...

but his recent poor performances have seen him be benched for several games, and there is now talk that his brother-agent is offering him to PSG.