The specialized football website Footyheadlines has unveiled the possible t-shirt of AC Milan for the 2017/18 campaign. The rossoneri fans may appreciate a return to tradition as the possible next shirt of the diavoli will be in a classic red-and-black style with nine regular stripes. The new logo will also be a classic one, the same AC Milan used to have back in the 80s and in the 90s. I don’t know what our readers think of this possible version of the next AC Milan home kit but we simply love it. Simplest is the best!





